Sister Anne Hoyer, 89, X-ray techncian and office assistant

July 23, 1929 – Nov. 11, 2018

Sister Anne Hoyer, an X-ray technician and office assistant, died Sunday in St. Mary of the Angels Regional House, Williamsville. She was 89.

A member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Newmann Communities for 60 years, she was initially known as Sister M. Irene.

Born in Middleport, she was a member of St. Stephen Parish and a graduate of Royalton-Hartland Central High School. She attended Rochester Business Institute and worked as a secretary at Niagara Chemical Co., Remington Rand and R.C. Neal Co. before entering the convent.

She then earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, now Medaille College, and passed the state board exams in X-ray technology.

She served for 30 years as an X-ray technician and supervisor at the former St. Francis Hospital in Buffalo, then became an editorial assistant and secretary for Western New York Catholic, the Diocese of Buffalo newspaper. She later was a financial office assistant at St. Mary of the Angels.

She enjoyed nature, classical music, reading and sports.

Survivors include a brother, Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in St. Mary of the Angels Chapel, 201 Reist St., Williamsville.