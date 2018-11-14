SCHROEDER, Leona A.

SCHROEDER - Leona A. 89, of Wheatfield, on November 8, 2018, at Buffalo General Medical Center. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, on October 30, 1929; daughter of the late Henry and Ida (Dumke) Schumacher. Leona was employed as a sales clerk at the former Bon Ton, in Wheatfield. Member of the Wheatfield Seniors, the Historical Society of North German Settlements, St. John Lutheran Church, Wheatfield, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years, enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband, Robert E. Schroeder, who preceded her in death on January 18, 2017. Survivors include two sons, Donald of Buffalo, and Ronald (Alan Scherer) of New York City; nieces and nephews, Gordie, Tom, John, Jim, Laura, Sharon, Barbara, Christine, Linda, Cathy, Mary, and Edwin; cousins, Delores, Doris and Marilyn; and her beloved black cat, Norma. Leona was the sister to Arnold, Louise, Pete, Howie, Eddie, and Glen. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), in Wheatfield, on November 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM in St. John Lutheran Church, corner Niagara Falls Blvd. and Ward Road, in Wheatfield.