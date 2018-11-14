SCHIFFLER, Dolores (Baker)

November 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Schiffler. Loving mother of Geralyn A. (Michael Caron) Schiffler and Charles L. Schiffler. Dear sister of the late Albert Baker. Sister-in-law of Carol Baker. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.), on Friday, November 16th at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com