SCHEPIS, Antonino A. "Tony"

SCHEPIS - Antonino A. "Tony"

November 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Lenda) Schepis; dearest father of Autumn (Jamie) Houseknecht, Allison (Jeffrey) Cimmerer, Dr. Amanda (Ben) Nold and Tony Schepis; grandfather of Abigail, Jacob, Samuel and Matthew; brother of Grace, Russ and late Pietrina. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Thursday, November 15 at 9 AM in Queen of Martyrs RC Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, followed by interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Tony was a Korean War Veteran with 35 years of military service. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com