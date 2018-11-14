Rob Valenti resigns as Springville-Griffith football coach

Rob Valenti has resigned as head football coach at Springville-Griffith Institute.

Valenti met with the team Tuesday after informing school officials of his decision over the Veterans Day weekend. He spent 10 years with the Griffins, three as head coach in 2014 and the past two seasons.

“Ultimately it just comes down to the commitment of time it takes to do this and the sacrifice of family time that is a result of it,” Valenti said when reached by phone Wednesday.

Valenti, 36, has four children ages 1 to 6, including twins, and had been commuting from Hamburg.

“As they’ve started to grow and come into their own, it’s harder and harder to be gone every day,” Valenti said. “It’s a burden that I’ve shouldered, but over the past two seasons it’s become more and more.”

SGI went 1-18 over the past two seasons and was 0-10 this season. Valenti led the Griffins to a 6-3 record in 2014. He was an assistant under Eric Jantzi the following season when SGI finished 7-1 and won the Class B South division.

“This place is really special,” said Valenti, a Lewiston-Porter graduate. “The entire Springville football community, parents, players, boosters and alumni, over the course of 10 years, through wins and losses, winless seasons and trips to the stadium, their support has been unwavering.”