Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 14, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist and political commentator P. J. O’Rourke, born on this date in 1947, “The difference between American parties is actually simple. Democrats are in favor of higher taxes to pay for greater spending, while Republicans are in favor of greater spending, for which the taxpayers will pay.”

• • •

CLEAN CUT – Salon716NY, 2908 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, is giving thanks to first responders – police, firefighters and paramedics in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda – by offering them up to $50 in free services from 1 to 5 p.m. today. Appointments are recommended by calling 436-2572, but walk-ins will be taken when space is available.

• • •

GRAB A PLATE – The Mission Ministry Team at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, will host Peace, Love and Food, a free community meal, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The menu includes a Thanksgiving-style casserole, sides and homemade dessert. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 662-9348. Donations are welcome.

• • •

ON POINT – The Sierra Club Writers Group will show videos and discuss the topic of “Climate and America’s Migration Issues” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. It’s free and open to all.

• • •

AVANT GARDE – Works by John Cage, Morton Feldman and Steve Reich are featured as the Buffalo Chamber Players highlight composers from the 1960s in a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery auditorium. Tickets are $20.

• • •

HUMBOLDT HEROES – Former Buffalo School Board president Florence Johnson and the late businessman Larry Bonds will be honored as the Restore Our Community Coalition, which is working to restore Humboldt Parkway, celebrates its annual Humboldt Harvest at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Main Events Banquet Hall, 1420 Main St. Tickets are $30 and are available at roccbuffalo.org.

• • •

COLLEGE CASH – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Chamber Music Society are offering up to six scholarships for area music students entering college next fall. Application deadline is Monday. For info, call 868-1655 or visit bpo.org.

• • •

PLANNING AHEAD – Organizers of the Buffalo Dyke+ March hold a fundraiser from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday in Mes Que, 1420 Hertel Ave. There is no charge at the door. Proceeds from raffles and sales of drink specials will go to help pay for the march during Pride Week next June.

• • •

HEALTHY OUTLOOK – Federal employees and retirees are invited to a free health fair at a meeting of Northtowns Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, at 1:30 p.m. next Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Reps from several health benefit plans will be on hand to answer questions about coverage.

• • •

