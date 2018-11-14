Powerhouse pop-punk tour featuring The Story So Far, Turnover surges through Town Ballroom

Buffalo’s pop-punk scene turned out in droves—as they always do—to pack Town Ballroom for Tuesday’s sold-out powerhouse concert featuring The Story So Far, Turnover, Citizen and Movements.



While four bands performed, it was a show with three acts. Each had a different energy; each elicited a different response from the crowd.

Movements and Citizen took the stage first and second, respectively, and warmed up the crowd with steady, driving, medium-energy performances. The crowd pulsed, shook and head-banged; a few hands jolted up here and there.

Turnover turned it down a notch, floating a dizzying comedown of blissful, sublime melodic indie pop-punk songs to a sea of swaying, singing-along showgoers. Cerebrally penetrating, calming-yet-calamitous, the Virginia-bred band’s unique brand of psychedelic emo rock pleased, sedated and consoled.

A flurry of “Peripheral Vision” favorites including "Dizzy On The Comedown,” “Cutting My Fingers Off” and “Hello Euphoria,” highlighted the dreary dream pop parade.

In this sense, the second-to-last set served as a calm before the storm.

When The Story So Far took the stage, thunderous applause rolled in and the crowd surf swelled. A steady flow of flailing bodies was tossed around atop the crowd, eventually reaching stage front where screaming leadman Parker Cannon greeted them.

Cannon’s guttural, scratchy-voiced performance wasn’t without sacrifice, it seemed. He constantly clutched his throat, grimaced in pain and chugged from a water bottle—but never complained. And an engaging crowd ensured his vigorous vocal efforts weren’t in vain.

Toward the end of the California-based band’s set, an inevitable Town Ballroom-signature “Let’s go Buffalo!” chant built up, then rang out, confusing — as it often does — the unaccustomed band between songs. “You see this?!” said a laughing, thrown-off Cannon as he turned to his band mates.

It wasn’t until the encore — led by the electric “Mt. Diablo” from The Story So Far’s first full-length release, “Under Soil and Dirt” — that the moshpit opened up. As the show wrapped up, some thrashed and moved in while others fought to escape before taking an elbow to the head.

