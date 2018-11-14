Poor roads cost drivers hundreds of dollars annually, report says

Two-fifths of the Buffalo-Niagara region's locally- and state-maintained roads are in poor or mediocre condition, costing individual motorists hundreds of dollars annually in extra vehicle operating costs, according to a Washington, D.C.-based, nonprofit transportation research organization.

The TRIP report, released Wednesday, stated deteriorated roads and bridges that are congested or lack some desirable safety features cost each Buffalo-Niagara Falls-area driver $1,726 per year, and a total of $24.8 billion statewide, as a result of higher vehicle operating costs, accidents and congestion-related delays.

The report found the region's major urban roads are becoming increasingly congested, causing significant delays, while choking commuter travel and commerce.

In per-motorist cost, the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area is behind the New York City-Newark-Jersey City area, at $2,768; the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area, at $1,863 and the Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown area, at $1,808, according to the report.