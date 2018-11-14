PIONESSA, Paul J.

PIONESSA - Paul J. Of Lancaster, NY, November 13, 2018; loving companion of Andrea Sapone; loving father of Norman (Terri), Jacquline (David) Sisung, Marilyn Potter, Carolyn (John) Bullard and Elizabeth (Chris) Sutor; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Joseph (Debra), Bernetta (Robert) Brown and the late AJ (Georgeinne), late Donald, late William (Joan), late Raymond (Candi), late Theresa Mae Law, late Margaret Anthony and late Evelyn Pelka; also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 2-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Paul served honorably in the Marine Corps, was an avid sportsman, belonged to the East Aurora Fish and Game Club, Lancaster Country Club, Buffalo Racquet Club, the Elks Lodge and the Depew Rod and Gun Club and was retired from the Kissing Bridge Ski Patrol. Inlieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Condolences at

www.wendelandloecherinc.com