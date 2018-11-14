PAUL, Rita

PAUL - Rita Rita Elaine Paul was born November 3, 1934, in Sloan, NY. On November 10, 2018, Rita joined her husband, Richard Francis Paul. They are now back together again on heaven's bright shores. They spent memorable summer seasons on Lake Chautauqua where they owned the Cary Hotel from 1971-1986. They decided to sell off a portion of the establishment and renamed it thereafter 'Paul Manor'. They subsequently resided there happily for many summers while wintering in Bradenton, Florida. Rita nurtured diverse pursuits through her very active life. This included being a Master level bridge player as well as an avid mahjong player, oil painter, and PEO International member. In Bradenton, she was member of the Orchid Society and other Palma Sola Trace community activities. At Chautauqua, she earned Centurion level CLSC, life member BTG Club, and scholarship committee of the CWC. She was also a devoted Catholic, and by association, a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Catholic Community at Chautauqua Institution, as well as in Bradenton. She is survived by daughter Karen; sons Gregory and Scott and wife Carolyn; and two grandchildren, Joshua and Shane. She will be forever in their hearts. Donations can be made to the Chautauqua Catholic Community at the Chautauqua Institution (www.chautauquacatholics.org/Contact.html) or Bradenton Humane Society (www.humanemanatee.org/donate). Services will be held this Thursday, November 15th at 11:00 am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton, FL. Your condolences for the family may be given at www.GriffithCline.com