Parkside 7-Eleven robbed by masked man with gun
A masked man with a gun robbed the 7-Eleven on Parkside Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.
The robber displayed a gun in his waistband after he entered the store at 281 Parkside shortly after 5 a.m.
The suspect, who wore a black mask, white hoodie and black pants, took cash and fled on foot heading north on Parkside, according to the report.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ Parkside/ police
