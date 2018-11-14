Share this article

Parkside 7-Eleven robbed by masked man with gun

A masked man with a gun robbed the 7-Eleven on Parkside Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robber displayed a gun in his waistband after he entered the store at 281 Parkside shortly after 5 a.m.

The suspect, who wore a black mask, white hoodie and black pants, took cash and fled on foot heading north on Parkside, according to the report.

