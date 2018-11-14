North Tonawanda man admits rape attempt on 10-year-old girl

A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Niagara County Court to attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl when he was 19 or 20 years old.

Anthony L. Fusarelli, 25, of North Avenue, faces a possible sentence of as long as 15 years in state prison when he returns before Judge Sara Sheldon Jan. 23. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree rape. If Fusarelli had been convicted of the original indictment, which included a count of predatory sexual assault against a child, he faced a possible life sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said the date of the incident could not be determined any more definitively than between April 2012 and April 2013. It happened in Fusarelli's home, and the victim was a girl Fusarelli was babysitting.