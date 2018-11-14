Niagara Falls man who abused two girls avoids state prison

A Niagara Falls man who admitted sexually abusing two adolescent girls was sentenced Wednesday to probation for 10 years, with the first six months to be served in the Niagara County Jail.

Brett D. Andrzejewski, 22, of 63rd Street, pleaded guilty May 30 to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.

The first victim, a Town of Niagara girl, was abused on various dates between 2014 and last December. She was 12 when the abuse began.

The second victim, a Lewiston girl, was 13 when she was molested on April 30, 2015.

County Judge Sara Sheldon could have sentenced Andrzejewski to as long as 14 years in state prison.