NASCA, Anne M. (Celano)

NASCA - Anne M. (nee Celano)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest November 13, 2018, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Nasca, Sr.; devoted mother of Charles Nasca and Salvatore Nasca, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Rachael (fiance; Kayahan) and Gina; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary Celano; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Elmwood Ave.), Kenmore on Friday, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com