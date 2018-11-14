More than 550 students will compete in Stock Market Challenge

The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Thursday will turn into a simulated stock market for more than 550 students.

The students, from 33 area high schools, will compete in the 10th annual Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge. The student teams apply what they have learned in the classroom to simulated stock market trading.

Each team starts with an imaginary $1 million in trading dollars to invest in fictitious stock. Every 60 seconds of the event represents a new trading day, and the team with the largest portfolio wins.

More than 20 employees of Northwest Bank, the event's presenting sponsor, will participate as traders and in other roles.