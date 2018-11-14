Robert Miller Jr. to retire from Evans Agency after 18 years

Robert Miller Jr. guided the Evans Agency's growth over the past 18 years.

Now Miller, 62, is preparing to retire as president of the insurance agency, which is a subsidiary of Evans Bancorp. Miller will transition to CEO of the agency effective Dec. 1, and then retire March 29. He will serve the remainder of his term on Evans Bank's board of directors, which expires in April 2021.

Miller joined Evans in 2000, when he sold his own firm, M&W Group, to Evans. He used a pen given to him by Richard Craig, who was Evans' chairman, president and CEO at the time, to sign the deal. Miller has used the same pen to sign agreements with 15 other insurance agencies the Evans Agency has acquired.

"He's a very seasoned professional insurance man who was known in the industry and respected in the industry," said David J. Nasca, Evans Bank's president and CEO. Miller's reputation made other insurance agencies comfortable about being acquired by the Evans Agency, Nasca said.

The Evans Agency's annualized premiums have grown to more than $100 million, and its revenues to more than $10 million.

Mark St. George, 54, will become the next president of the Evans Agency. St. George, who joined the agency in 2014, has had responsibility for the agency's commercial lines business.

Evans Bank also promoted Nicholas Snyder, 38, to executive vice president of retail distribution and corporate operations, a newly created role, effective Dec. 1. He has served as controller and principal accounting officer.