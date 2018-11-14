MEDWID, Wanda H. (Synakowski)

MEDWID - Wanda H.

(nee Synakowski)

November 12, 2018, of Amherst, age 98; wife of the late Sigmund; dear mother of John Medwid; sister of John (Marilyn) Synakowski, Thomas Simmons, Leo Synakowski, Martin (Louise) Synakowski and Margie Glapinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road), Friday, 8:30 and St. Stanislaus Church, 9 AM. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM. Wanda was an active member of Pomost International and Chopin Singing Society, active supporter of Harmonia Chamber Singers and volunteered at Buffalo General Hospital for over 25 years. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com