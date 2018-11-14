Man dead following head-on collision in Eden

A man died Wednesday after two cars collided head-on on Jennings Road in Eden, according to the Eden Police Department.

The crash occurred at 4:24 p.m., when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and allegedly caused the collision.

One man was pinned in his vehicle and later extricated by the Eden Emergency Squad. Police said the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. Police did not state which driver was in the northbound vehicle.

The man who was injured in the crash was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation into the collision was ongoing Wednesday, according to police.