MALAY, Joseph E.

MALAY - Joseph E. Of Alden, NY, November 9, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (O'Neill) Malay; dear father of Joseph (Michelle), Timothy, Mark (Mimi) and Patrick (Nancy) Malay; also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; brother of the late John, Lionel, Betty, Jane Martzolf, Hazel Schmidbauer, Peg Bauder, Catherine Kennedy, Edward, Daniel and Leo Malay; son of the late Margaret (Roche) and Edward Malay. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Saturday, November 17th at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mr. Malay was a US Marine who served during WWII, 1943-46, in the South Pacific, Okinawa and 1949-52 in Niagara Falls, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com