LACHOWSKI, John

Lachowski - John Friends may call Friday, November 16th from 4-7 PM at ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME INC., 319 24th Street (corner of Welch Avenue) Niagara Falls, NY, where prayers will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 17th. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, 2437 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY with Rev. Jacek Mazur officiating. Entombment with Military honors following in Gate of Heaven Holy Angels Mausoleum, Lewiston, NY. Visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com for online condolences.