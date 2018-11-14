Share this article

Kyle Williams. (News file photo)

Kyle Williams is Bills' nominee for NFL Sportsmanship Award

Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is the Buffalo Bills' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes players who display "qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to a news release.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists – four from each conference. The winner will be selected by a vote of current players. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote for the winner, and the players cannot vote for their teammate.

The winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl, on CBS. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice and a trophy.

2018 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
TEAM NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis

•••

In other Bills news, kicker Stephen Hauschka has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his third such honor since joining the Bills last season. Hauschka made two field goals, including a 54-yarder, in the victory against the New York Jets.

