Kyle Williams is Bills' nominee for NFL Sportsmanship Award
Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is the Buffalo Bills' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The award recognizes players who display "qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to a news release.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists – four from each conference. The winner will be selected by a vote of current players. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote for the winner, and the players cannot vote for their teammate.
The winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl, on CBS. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice and a trophy.
|2018 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
|TEAM
|NOMINEE
|Arizona Cardinals
|DT Corey Peters
|Atlanta Falcons
|C Alex Mack
|Baltimore Ravens
|S Eric Weddle
|Buffalo Bills
|DT Kyle Williams
|Carolina Panthers
|DE Julius Peppers
|Chicago Bears
|C Cody Whitehair
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR A.J. Green
|Cleveland Browns
|OL Joel Bitonio
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB Dak Prescott
|Denver Broncos
|DT Domata Peko
|Detroit Lions
|LS Don Muhlbach
|Green Bay Packers
|CB Tramon Williams
|Houston Texans
|CB Johnathan Joseph
|Indianapolis Colts
|QB Andrew Luck
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DE Calais Campbell
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Sammy Watkins
|Los Angeles Chargers
|TE Antonio Gates
|Los Angeles Rams
|RB Todd Gurley
|Miami Dolphins
|RB Frank Gore
|Minnesota Vikings
|DE Danielle Hunter
|New England Patriots
|WR Matthew Slater
|New Orleans Saints
|QB Drew Brees
|New York Giants
|TE Rhett Ellison
|New York Jets
|DL Steve McLendon
|Oakland Raiders
|QB Derek Carr
|Philadelphia Eagles
|QB Carson Wentz
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|G David DeCastro
|San Francisco 49ers
|T Joe Staley
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR Tyler Lockett
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|LB Lavonte David
|Tennessee Titans
|QB Marcus Mariota
|Washington Redskins
|TE Vernon Davis
•••
In other Bills news, kicker Stephen Hauschka has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his third such honor since joining the Bills last season. Hauschka made two field goals, including a 54-yarder, in the victory against the New York Jets.
Story topics: Kyle Williams/ Stephen Hauschka
Share this article