Kyle Williams is Bills' nominee for NFL Sportsmanship Award

Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is the Buffalo Bills' nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes players who display "qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," according to a news release.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists – four from each conference. The winner will be selected by a vote of current players. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote for the winner, and the players cannot vote for their teammate.

The winner will be revealed during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl, on CBS. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice and a trophy.

2018 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES TEAM NOMINEE Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison New York Jets DL Steve McLendon Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis

In other Bills news, kicker Stephen Hauschka has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, his third such honor since joining the Bills last season. Hauschka made two field goals, including a 54-yarder, in the victory against the New York Jets.