KWIECINSKI, Stella (Wojnar)

KWIECINSKI - Stella (nee Wojnar)

November 9, 2018, age 90. Wife of the late Edward; dear mother of Eugene (Dorothy), Paul (Donna) Kwiecinski and Elaine (Richard) Gavazzo; loving grandmother of Christine, Carrie and Denise; also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St., Buffalo (3 blocks west of S. Ogden St.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church, Clinton at S. Ogden St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com