KOSINSKI, Christine (Wroblewski)

November 11, 2018. Devoted mother of Robbie (Ron) Hendershot. Loving grandmother of Pattie (Frank Rose) Miller, Ronald (Anette) Hendershot and Missy (Rod) McGill. Great-grandmother of Dylan, Lindsay, Alicja, Alyssa, Melanie, Danny, Reilly, Roddy, Lilly, Mia, and Dan McGill. Dear sister of late Mary (John) Antoszak and late Peggy (Joseph) Dziewa. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday at 9 am and at Corpus Christi Church at 10 am. Memorials in Mrs. Kosinski's name may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com