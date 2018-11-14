HOYER, Sister Anne, OSF (Sr. M. Irene)

HOYER, OSF HOYER - Sister Anne, Osf (sr. M. Irene) November 11, 2018, daughter of the late Freeman and Mary Wittman Hoyer; sister of Richard Hoyer and the late Frances Brew; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Friday, November 16, from 2-8 pm at St. Mary of the Angels Convent, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Angels Convent, on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 10:30 am. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com