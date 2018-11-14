Home of the Week: A farmhouse with barn in Marilla

Kathy and Jim Szramkowski have lived in their farmhouse in the Southtowns since 2004. She’s a teacher’s aide at Iroquois Middle School; he’s a letter carrier.

They have two grown children, ages 32 and 33, and their first grandchild is due in March. They love to entertain and are hosting Thanksgiving for 20 people.

Here is how Kathy Szramkowski described the place for The Buffalo News’ Home of the Week online feature.

“Our farmhouse was built in 1860. It sits on about 3 acres in Marilla, about 10 minutes south of the Village of East Aurora.

“A few additions have happened to the home over the past 158 years. It has creaks and cracks and drafts but we love it just the same. It is not pristine or perfect but what is?

“It is in this home that we feel blessed to surround ourselves with many an occasion to entertain family and friends. There is always something to celebrate.

“What is a farmhouse without a barn? Americana at its very finest. It is in the barn where we rejoice the season of summer. It is in the barn where we have our annual ‘Szramapalooza’ party. So many great memories are created in the simplicity of a barn.

“Sincerest thanks for giving us this fun opportunity,” she wrote.

