Help sought in finding missing 16-year-old girl

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday in the Town of Lockport.

The missing girl, identified as Nicole Flow, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds, is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Authorities said she has ties to the Rochester area.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 438-3393.