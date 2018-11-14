HART, Edward M., Sr.

HART - Edward M., Sr. Of Orchard Park, NY. Entered into rest November 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Sharon A. (nee Messing) Hart; devoted father of Mark Hart, Daniel (Deanna Ferrentino) Hart, Christopher (Wendy) Hart, Marianne (Stephen) Paluch, Edward (Tammy) Hart, Jr., and Elizabeth (Thomas) Grill; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Jack and June Hart; dear brother of Suzanne Hart, the late Linda (late Jim) Tamer, and Mickey (Sara) Hart. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 12-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com