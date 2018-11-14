Good Fortunes' evolution continues as Asian restaurant opens on Hertel

If there's one major cuisine lacking around Hertel Avenue, it's pan-Asian with an American twist. Beyond Taste Good on Delaware and China Star on the east end of Hertel, there's a relative dearth for those on the hunt for lo mein, fried rice and more, especially in a sit-down setting.

Good Fortunes, which began as Gourm-Asian Food Truck, then opened its first brick-and-mortar on Minnesota Avenue near UB South Campus, will serve at 1633 Hertel Ave. at 4 p.m. Nov. 14.

Owner Greg Whitehurst is focusing on food for now, as licensing for beer and wine appears a few weeks away. Whitehurst hopes customers will be patient during the first few weeks of opening as the restaurant works out some kinks.

The debut menu is split into four categories: Starters, Favorites, Burritos and Salads (choice of in a tortilla or over greens), and Bar Food Mood. Food truck favorites that made the jump include sesame chicken ($16), lo mein with a choice of protein ($10-$16) and fried rice with a protein ($10-$15).

Vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free options fill out roughly half the menu, with roasted peanut tofu ($13 in burrito, $11 over greens), smoked edamame ($7), the Asian veggie platter with hummus ($9), Island Time (coconut curry shrimp over pineapple rice, $16/$13), the summer roll ($7) and Wild Mushroom ($14/$11) all fitting at least two of those dietary categories.

[Read more: Phil Wagner's Starters from Good Fortunes near UB South]

Standouts on the bar menu are Chongqing-style wings (10 for $12), wonton nachos (available with pork belly for an additional $5) and spicy pickled eggs and chicken ($10), which is not often food on Buffalo menus.

Cheesecake Guy food truck's seasonal cheesecakes ($7) will be available for dessert, as will a cookies-and-milk tandem ($7).

The beer and wine bar is new to Good Fortunes' brand, with Asian influences - such as two versions of Joto Sake - as well as local products in 12 Gates Brewing, BlackBird Cider, Big Ditch and Flying Bison. The beer will be bottled, to start. Wine runs $7-$8 per glass and $24 or $28 per bottle. Whitehurst hopes to have a full liquor license by next summer.

It's been just two and a half years since Whitehurst began the Gourm-Asian Food Truck, with its eye-catching yellow-orange design, before he opened a brick-and-mortar spot in January 2018. The restaurant closed fairly suddenly on June 27 to focus on renovating the Hertel Avenue spot, originally planned for September.

Here is Good Fortunes' full opening menu.

INFO: Good Fortunes, 1633 Hertel Ave. Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com