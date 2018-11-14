Subscribe Today
Buffalo Sabres 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Marco Scandella takes a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the first period at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner takes a shot on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner scores a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner scores a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos takes a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt celebrates Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde in the second period at KeyBank Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt celebrates Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Louis Domingue in the second period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen passes the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen passes the puck in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen checks Tampa Bay Lightning center J.T. Miller in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton blocks a shot in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu gets hammered by Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel passes the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point in the first period.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Wednesday, November 14, 2018
The Buffalo Sabres held off the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 Tuesday night in KeyBank Center, bringing their record to 10-6-2.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Share this article