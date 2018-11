Smiles at Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure men's basketball at NU

Welcome back, college basketball! The Big 4 clash between Niagara and St. Bonaventure rolled on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in the Gallagher Center. See the Purple Eagles and Bonnies fans who supported their teams. Niagara held its home-court advantage and toppled the Bonnies, 80-72, behind balanced scoring from Marvin Prochet, James Towns and Keleaf Tate.