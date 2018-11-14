Former Bills linebacker Ramon Humber signs with Patriots

Another former Buffalo Bill has landed with the New England Patriots.

The Boston Herald is reporting that linebacker Ramon Humber has signed with the Patriots. Humber was spotted at practice Wednesday, wearing No. 50, reports ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Humber, who spent the 2016 offseason with the Patriots, was released Saturday. He started 10 games with the Bills in the previous two years but has largely played special teams this season with the emergence of Matt Milano.

The plan is for Humber to play mostly special teams to help upgrade the Patriots, the report said. Special teams play is a focus of the Patriots' plans during the bye week, Reiss said.

Humber joins the likes of Chris Hogan and Stephon Gilmore, who have gone from the Bills to the Patriots.