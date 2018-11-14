Evergreen Health opens new Jamestown facility

Evergreen Health is opening its newest regional health facility this week, with a new location in Jamestown to serve as a central hub for specialty care services.

The Buffalo-based nonprofit organization's new office at 320 Prather Ave. is designed to provide quality health services and make medical care more accessible for people living in the Southern Tier.

The 2,600-square-foot facility includes a large waiting area, three exam rooms and one space for private patient consultations, as well as adjacent parking. The office will provide HIV care, hepatitis C care, STI testing and access to a daily pill for HIV prevention called PrEP, but does not represent an expansion of primary care services. To staff it, Evergreen hired one nurse practitioner, two registered nurses, one medical case manager and two front-desk clerks.

The new operation opens Wednesday afternoon. Evergreen also offers specialty care in Olean and Dunkirk, as well as care coordination at 408 W. 5th St. in Jamestown and a syringe exchange at 31 Water St. in Jamestown.