Elma man who struck two bicyclists sentenced

An Elma man who injured two bicyclists with his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to four months of weekend incarceration, five years of probation and revocation of his driver's license for a minimum of one year, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Zaenglein, 63, sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruszka, admitted that on June 30, 2017, while under the influence of prescription morphine and diazepam, Zaenglein veered into two bicyclists while driving on the shoulder of Clinton Road in Elma.

One of the bicyclists was in a coma for nearly a month and suffered serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, prosecutors said.

Zaenglein in September pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault, a felony, the highest charge in the indictment, according to the District Attorney's Office.