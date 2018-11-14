Deported Mexican national sentenced to 14 months in prison

A Mexican national who was convicted of illegally re-entering the United States after he was deported for being convicted of an aggravated felony and violating the terms of his supervised release was sentenced to 14 months in prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Acara.

Juan Felix Andres, 20, was convicted in 2016 in Texas of having illegally smuggled foreign nationals into the U.S. for financial gain, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie P. Grisanti. Andres was deported to Mexico following his conviction.

On Feb. 27, while an order of removal was still in effect, Andres was found in the U.S. at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry in Lewiston, according to Grisanti.