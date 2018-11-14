DECKER, Betsy W. (Ross)

Age 90, of Springville, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Beloved wife of George D. Decker; mother of Terry (Carol) Decker, Tim (Eileen) Decker and the late Kimberly Decker; grandmother of Chris (Heather), Kate, Andrew and Julie Decker; great-grandmother of Derek, Addy and Mylinda; sister of the late Carol Morton. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, 222 E. Main St., Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com