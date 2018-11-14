Dave's Christmas Wonderland opens seasonal pop-up shops

Dave's Christmas Wonderland has opened pop-up stores for the holiday shopping season in Franklinville, Ellicottville and Williamsville.

The seasonal stores are located at SteinMart Plaza, 8010 Transit Road, Amherst; 69 S. Main St., Route 16, Franklinville; and Ellicottville Country Store, 5364 Route 242 East, Ellicottville.

The temporary stores, open in November and December, will offer an array of Christmas merchandise, including artificial trees, outdoor decorations, lights, decorative Santas, stockings, wreaths and ornaments.

Dave's is testing the concept as a new business model, hoping to expand into locations outside Western New York next year with franchiselike partners in places such as Rochester, Syracuse, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Inventory for the stores would be filled by Gordon Cos.' Cheektowaga warehouse, while partners would handle labor and manage operations under Gordon Cos. guidance.

Dave's Christmas Wonderland is a division of Gordon Cos. The company has permanent, year-round locations at 2675 Union Road in Cheektowaga, 1460 French Road in Depew and at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.