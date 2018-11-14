College notes: UB v-baller Mitrovic makes All-MAC

Sophomore outside hitter Andrea Mitrovic of the University at Buffalo was named to the first team All-Mid-American Conference women's volleyball team announced Wednesday. Mitrovic is leading UB with 453 kills, third most in UB for a single season and leads the MAC in kills. She had a UB record 34 in a match at Kent State.

Also juniors Polina Prokudina (outside hitter) and Kristina Nieves (middle blocker) of UB were named second team All-MAC.

UB, the No. 4 seed will face the winner of the NO. 5 Eastern Michigan versus No. 8 Kent State at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the MAC Tournament at Miami (Ohio) in Oxford.

Daemen players make All-East in soccer

Junior forward Jamie Boyar (Williamsville South) and sophomore midfielder Celia de Pablo Esteban of Daemen were named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association women's soccer All-East Region second team.

SUNYAC honors for two WNY athletes

Among the athletes honored by the State University of New York Athletic Conference this week are Buffalo State women's basketball center Priscilla McCullough and Plattsburgh men's hockey goalie Jimmy Poreda of Tonawanda.

McCullough, a junior from Rochester, was named Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week. She returned for her first game since the 2016-17 season and netted 25 points and 21 rebounds with six blocks, all career highs, in an 88-85 win over Morrisville State.

Poreda earned his third career SUNYAC Goaltender of the Week honor, by making 66 saves as the Cardinals went 1-0-1 in a win over Geneseo and a tie with Brockport.