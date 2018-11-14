Share this article

print logo

Buffalo man arrested twice for heroin possession pleads guilty

| Published | Updated

A Buffalo man twice arrested for heroin possession pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance before State Supreme Court Justice William M. Boller, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Rafael Rivera, 60, pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges, prosecutors said.

On July 15, Rivera was stopped by a Town of Tonawanda Police officer. The officer searched Rivera's vehicle and found 37 bags of heroin packaged for sale, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 22, while released on bail, Rivera was arrested for possession of heroin with intent to sell. The Buffalo Police narcotics unit executed a search warrant to raid Rivera's home, where investigators found 35 bags of heroin packaged for sale and paraphernalia commonly used to distribute heroin, prosecutors said.

Rivera faces a maximum of nine years in prison when sentenced Feb. 1, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
There are no comments - be the first to comment