Body found Tuesday in Main Street apartment ruled homicide

The body of a dead man discovered Tuesday afternoon in his apartment in the 900 block of Main Street has been ruled a homicide, according to Buffalo Police.

The identity of the 66-year-old man has not been released.

His body was found just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police asked anyone who may have information about the case to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential TIP-CALL line, at 716-847-2255.