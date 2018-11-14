[BN] Blitz newsletter: Terrelle Pryor is going to have to ball somewhere else

Terrelle Pryor was awfully confident upon his arrival in Buffalo.

The Bills released the veteran QB-turned-receiver Tuesday after he failed to produce.

"I can ball, bro," Pryor proclaimed after his first practice with the team. "I’m not being cocky. I just know how I study and how I work and how I practice. I compete at a high level, and I expect high things from myself. I expect high things from the offense. Just because we had a couple bad games that doesn’t matter to me. What matters is this week going out and competing and holding ourselves to a high standard."

Pryor went on to catch just two of his eight targets, gaining 17 yards in two games. He also ran once for negative-1 yard.

The Bills now have two open roster spots after parting with Pryor and quarterback Nathan Peterman this week.

Do you still trust The Process? The Bills could still theoretically match last year's 9-7 record if they win every game the rest of the season. But that's not the real issue here. Take it from Vic Carucci: "Going 6-0 or 4-2 won’t alter a much larger picture," he wrote, "which boils down to this: Can McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane be trusted to make 'The Process' work?" Carucci explored that topic in this column.

Hyde, Poyer remain among NFL's elite tandems: Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have played 26 games each as Buffalo Bills. Over that stretch, both players rank among the 10 best safeties in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned from injury Sunday and "essentially put his entire skill set on full display."

