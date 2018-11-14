Best Buffalo beers to have with Thanksgiving dinner

Just picture it. You saddle up to the Thanksgiving table decked out with all of the trimmings – mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, rolls, cranberry, bottomless vats of gravy and plump, juicy turkey. But what to drink?

Cocktails are better served as aperitifs and digestifs, and wine will only speed up your eventual food coma. Sure, you could drink water, but why? Consider filling your glass with a fresh local beer as you pile your plate high with the good stuff.

Here are five suggestions for the best Buffalo beers to have with your Thanksgiving dinner.

Hamburg Small Town Saison: One of the best saisons available year-round, this would make a nice addition to your dinner table. Clean and crisp notes of peppery spice and fruit will pair perfectly with a generous portion of turkey.

Community Beer Works Frank American Pale Ale: Speaking of pairing perfectly with turkey, look no further than CBW’s trusty flagship pale ale. The bitterness of Frank’s hop profile will help cut through those fattier pieces of turkey. Its citrus and pine flavors will brighten up each bite. If a pale ale isn’t your thing, see also CBW’s The Whale Brown Ale.

Big Ditch Brewing Low Bridge Hoppy Golden Ale: Bright and easy drinking, Low Bridge is a beer you can feel comfortable reaching for early and often.

It's lighter bodied at 4.8 percent ABV, so having a few throughout dinner isn’t out of the question. And if someone tries to question you while you grab one during dessert, just tell them I said it was OK.

Pressure Drop Strummer Belgian Blonde Ale: Another light and easy drinking option for dinner, because, let’s face it, Thanksgiving dinner can weigh heavy in your stomach. Strummer is fruity with notes of clove and will serve as a nice accompaniment to all of the fixings.

Resurgence Brewing Sponge Candy Stout: Keep in mind that Thanksgiving dinner is a marathon, not a sprint, so don’t forget dessert. There will be plenty of cookies, cakes, brownies and pies to go around, so make sure you save room for the course after the main course.

Wash it down with something sweet like RBC’s Sponge Candy Stout, whose rich flavors of chocolate and toffee will stand up to even the heartiest of confections.

