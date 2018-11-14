BERNSTEIN, Jonah Benjamin

In this 20th year of your passing, we have come to know our world without you, and continue to speculate on who you might have become. Your essence is a constant of love and laughter, and mischief and joy. You remain with us as our brother and son. We carry you with us in this world that you left behind. 20 years and always counting. Measuring our lives in the before and the after. Still? Always. With eternal love, RACHEL, EZRA, and MOM