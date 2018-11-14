ALESSI, Susan (Dole)

November 10, 2018, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Alessi Sr. Beloved mother of Charene (Jack) Childers of Elgin, IL, Joseph J. (Jennie) Alessi and Charles Alessi, Jr. Sister of Garry (Kathryn) Dole and the late Lynda Alessi. Sister-in-law of Joseph Alessi. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday from 6-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM from The First Congregational Church, 10385 Main St., North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Susan was President of the North Collins library board, avid reader, retired librarian from Lakeshore School and active supporter of North Collins community organizations. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the North Collins library. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com