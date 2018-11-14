Bona signs 4-star recruit; UB lands Rojas and two other JC stars

St. Bonaventure landed Justin Winston, one of its highest-rated men’s basketball recruits in recent years, and the University at Buffalo signed three junior college recruits on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period in college atletics.

Winston, a 6-foot-7 forward from West Orange, N.J. had verbally committed to Bona in September, but the signing of his National Letter of Intent made it official.

Winston is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports.

Winston played at Putnam Science Academy, a private prep school in Connecticut. Putnam Science won the 2018 National Prep Championship. Besides Winston, the Putnam team included current St. Bonaventure freshman players Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton.

"He is an Atlantic 10-ready player who has played against high-level competition and will get even better playing at Putnam this year," Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said of Winston. "He is a combo forward who is athletic and skilled. He can handle the ball, he is strong and physical and is well-coached. He already has a good relationship with our guys, mainly Kyle (Lofton) and Osun (Osunniyi). Justin will fit in our program very well."

Winston averaged 15 points per game as a high school senior at Immaculate Conception in New Jersey and played for the highly regarded NY Plyaz Club on the AAU circuit.

Meanwhile, UB made some moves for the 2019-20 season when it has to replace five stalwarts from its current undefeated and nationally ranked team.

"Losing five seniors this year, this class was huge for our program and I am extremely happy with the three players we have signed in this class," said Bulls coach Nate Oats.

UB’s seniors include four-year standouts CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins as well as Dontay Caruthers, Jeremy Harris and Montell McRae.

The UB signees include 6-7 forward James Rojas from Jamestown, who is now playing at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He has averaged 18.0 points through the first five games this season, including 28 points in one contest.

The other signees are Durey Cadwell, a 6-5 wing player from Daytona State (Fla.), and Andre Allen a 6-9 forward from Los Angeles.

Cadwell, who played in high school at Klein Forest near Houston, is a freshman at Daytona so will have three years of eligibility at UB. He has averaged 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds through the first four games for Daytona State this season including 22 points on 7-of-8 shooting against Denmark Technical College.

Allen is currently playing for Arizona Western Community College, averaging 13.0 points and 10 rebounds per game through five games. He scored 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting against Imperial Valley College. Allen played in high school at Balboa City, a private school in Escondido, Calif., near San Diego where No. 1 NBA Draft pick DeAndre Ayton of Arizona played.