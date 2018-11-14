3 students charged with making Will North bomb threat

Three students have been charged in connection with Tuesday's bomb threat at Williamsville North High School, according to Amherst police.

A 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old have been charged with making a terroristic threat, police said Wednesday. Their names were not released.

The 16-year-old was charged as an adolescent offender and the matter was sent to the Youth Part of Erie County Court, according to police.

The other teens were petitioned to Erie County Family Court, police said.

Police responded to the school at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a threat. Police said nothing suspicious was found after a search of the school and school grounds. Students sheltered in place, and resumed normal school activities at 12:40 p.m.