Share this article

print logo

With no significant snow, Tonawanda delays winter parking ban again

| Published | Updated

What's the only thing better than town officials telling residents the winter parking ban is delayed two weeks?

When they do it again.

Town of Tonawanda residents can continue parking on the street overnight until Dec. 1. The winter parking ban was set to start Nov. 1, but the town delayed it two weeks to Thursday. Now, the town is delaying it to the end of the month, based on the favorable forecast over the next two weeks.

The town asked residents to exercise common sense and to take their vehicles off the road if significant snowfall occurs.

The announcement comes one week after the Village of Kenmore said it was delaying the start of its own winter driving ban from Thursday to Dec. 1.

Kenmore delays winter parking ban in village to Dec. 1

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment