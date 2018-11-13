With no significant snow, Tonawanda delays winter parking ban again

What's the only thing better than town officials telling residents the winter parking ban is delayed two weeks?

When they do it again.

Town of Tonawanda residents can continue parking on the street overnight until Dec. 1. The winter parking ban was set to start Nov. 1, but the town delayed it two weeks to Thursday. Now, the town is delaying it to the end of the month, based on the favorable forecast over the next two weeks.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Supervisor Emminger today announced the enforcement of the overnight parking restrictions will not go into effect until 12:01AM on 12/1. In the event of a snow event please use common sense and take your car off the street. Thank you! Happy Thanksgiving! — Town of Tonawanda,NY (@TownofTonawanda) November 13, 2018

The town asked residents to exercise common sense and to take their vehicles off the road if significant snowfall occurs.

The announcement comes one week after the Village of Kenmore said it was delaying the start of its own winter driving ban from Thursday to Dec. 1.