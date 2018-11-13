WHETZLE, Matthew S.

WHETZLE - Matthew S. November 7, 2018, age 53, in Boston, MA. Son of Rosa Trotter and the late Robert Whetzle; dear brother of Kate (nee Whetzle) Hohenberg, Patrick Whetzle, and the late Stephen Whetzle; adoring uncle of Anna, Sarah, Abby and Luke Whetzle and Julie and Nate Hohenberg. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., (near West Ferry St.). Private Funeral Services and Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.