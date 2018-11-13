West Side teen charged after 2 hurt during robbery in Linwood senior apartments

An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday morning and charged with injuring a woman while stealing her purse inside a senior apartment building on Linwood Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

Junior Zelee of Parkdale Avenue was sleeping in a hallway inside Linwood Manor, 333 Linwood, before he pulled the victim to the ground, took her purse and beat her in the head, shortly after 8 a.m., the victim told police. The victim suffered knee injuries, according to the report.

Another victim told police Zelee pulled out a kitchen knife and made a slashing motion with it, according to the report. That victim injured his hand in a fall.

Zelee, who was arrested at about 10 a.m. at the Central District police station, was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.