West Seneca shooting: Murder or self-defense? Third jury will get chance to decide.

Two juries could not decide whether Andre Lewis was a murderer, or just a frightened man who was trying to protect himself and his baby daughter when he shot and killed his ex-stepfather in West Seneca last year.

In February, a third jury will take a crack at the murder case when it again goes to trial at State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

Lewis, 41, is charged with second-degree murder over an April 29, 2017, incident at the Niagara Frontier Sports Complex that began as an argument over a girls’ basketball tournament and escalated into a horrific family tragedy.

Robert Todd Echols, a 54-year-old church deacon from a suburb of Rochester, was killed by Lewis, who is from Rochester.

Lewis is a military veteran who worked for New York State as an aide to the mentally disabled. Lewis, who had a license to carry his handgun, said the shooting was an act of self-defense after Echols attacked and began punching him as Lewis held his baby daughter in his arms.

After two trials this year – the first in May and the second in September – jurors held lengthy deliberations but were unable to agree on a unanimous verdict. Both trials ended with State Judge Russell P. Buscaglia declaring a mistrial.

It is rare for a criminal case to result in two hung juries and then go to trial for a third time, according to longtime court officials.

“It may have happened before in the history of Erie County, but nobody in this office recalls it ever happening before,” District Attorney John J. Flynn told The Buffalo News. “I know we have had two hung juries. I know there are emotions in this case. But from my standpoint, the defendant had no legal justification for what he did. We will continue to take this case to trial until we get a verdict of guilty or not guilty.”

A defense attorney for Lewis, Teo X. Siguenza, sees the case in another light.

“This was a family tragedy and a sad case all the way around,” countered Siguenza. “I know the prosecutor sees it differently, but I feel he should just drop this case in the interest of justice.”

This is what happened, according to police reports and trial evidence, including a security video that was shown repeatedly to jurors:

A heated argument broke out in lobby of the sports complex, shortly after one of the games in a girls’ basketball tournament sponsored by the Amateur Athletic Union, a nationwide sports organization. Authorities said Echols' 13-year-old daughter, Terah Echols, had played in the game, and her team won.

Angry words erupted between Echols and his ex-wife, Juanita Lewis, who is Terah's mother. Andre Lewis joined the argument in his mother’s defense. Andre Lewis was holding his 14-month-old daughter, Sai Lewis, as he and Echols shouted at each other.

Echols punched Lewis in the face and then repeatedly punched him again. A melee ensued, with Echols, Lewis and Lewis’s little daughter all falling down.

Lewis pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun and shot Echols in the chest.

Then, with Echols on the floor, on his hands and knees, trying to get up, Lewis shot him again, this time in the back.

Testifying in his own defense, Lewis said that he reacted out of fear for his life and the life of his 14-month-old daughter.

“Mr. Echols is a bully, a former drug dealer who spent time in prison, and much bigger and stronger than my client. He punched Mr. Lewis in the face and then attacked him, punching him again and again,” Siguenza told The News in an interview last week. “My client was acting out of fear, not only for himself but for his daughter. My argument is that any parent in the same situation would do the same thing to protect himself and his child.”

Why would Lewis carry a gun to a girls' basketball tournament?

His attorney said Lewis is a strong supporter of the constitutional right to bear arms.

"He had the gun legally, and he always carried his gun for self-protection, whenever he went out of town and whenever he was with his family," Siguenza said.

In arguments to jurors, prosecutors Colleen Curtin Gable and Michael D. Smith maintained that firing a gun at Echols was an inappropriate and illegal response to being punched in the face. And it was especially wrong for Lewis to shoot Echols in the back after Echols was seriously wounded and struggling on his hands and knees, prosecutors said.

“The defendant is saying that the shooting was justified under the law, and we are saying it is not justified under the law,” Flynn said in an interview, who commended West Seneca Police Detectives Daniel Crowe and Kenneth Morano for their work on the case.

After closing arguments in both trials, jurors engaged in lengthy deliberations, and then told Buscaglia that they saw no hope of reaching a verdict.

Former Erie County Judge Thomas P. Franczyk – who handled many homicide cases as a judge and as a prosecutor – said he can see arguments on both sides of the case.

“The law says you can use deadly physical force to defend yourself if you feel that you or a third person are in danger of deadly physical force from an attacker,” Franczyk said. “I can see how you could make an argument for self-defense in this case. But my problem with this case is that second gunshot, after the man has already been shot in the chest and he is down on all fours. You could certainly argue that any right to use deadly physical force for self-defense was abated after that first shot to the chest.”

According to Siguenza, Lewis is a military veteran with no previous criminal record. Lewis worked 17 years with the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. He was fired after his arrest, said Siguenza, whose co-counsel is Michael Ansaldi.

“My client is a family man and a good man,” Siguenza said. “He’s lost his job. He and his family have been devastated by these events.”

But Echols also had family members who loved him and now mourn him, Flynn said.

"Years ago, a Buffalo homicide detective told me that when someone is killed, we in law enforcement are left behind to speak for the dead," Flynn said. "That's what we're doing in this case."

The next trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 26. If convicted of second-degree murder, Lewis would face 25 years to life in state prison.