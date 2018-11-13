VERSCH, Louise Marie Buddell

VERSCH - Louise Marie Buddell Of Corfu, November 9, 2018. Graduate of Kenmore West High School. Wife to the late Joseph P. Versch. Survived by daughters, Kathy (Patrick) Versch Gallaway, Becky (Doug) Versch Hartwell and Amy (Thomas) Versch Metz; grandchildren, Jason Meyer, Sara Meyer Johnson, James Morford, Adam Gallaway, Megan (Cory) Gallaway Lauth, Collin Gallaway, Morgan Hartwell, Maddison Metz and Olivia Metz; sisters, Lorna Buddell Fearon, Gye Buddell, and Joyce Buddell; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; three step-children, Bonnie (Herb) Patterson Cross, Steve (Mary) Patterson, and Greg Patterson and their families. Calling hours will be at C. B. Beach & Son Mortuary, 4 E. Main St., Corfu, NY, on Thursday, November 15 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, 63 Allegheny St., Corfu, at 10:30 on Friday, November 16 with burial at Evergreen Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Corfu United Presbyterian Church Food Pantry or to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.